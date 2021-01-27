Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 2.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,070,000 after buying an additional 258,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after buying an additional 132,618 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,798,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,554,000.

GSY opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

