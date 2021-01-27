Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

