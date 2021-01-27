Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.