Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $299.08

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. FMR LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $268.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.