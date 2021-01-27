Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

