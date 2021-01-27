Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Polaris stock opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

