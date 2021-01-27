Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,926 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $265.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

