Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.