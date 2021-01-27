Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million and a PE ratio of -23.75.

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

