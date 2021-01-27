Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.24

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 6651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 72.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leslie’s stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

