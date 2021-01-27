Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 733467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.