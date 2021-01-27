Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.