Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.66. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 in the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

