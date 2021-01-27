Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.66. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 in the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.