Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.00

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 102161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £85.35 million and a P/E ratio of 195.00.

Get Netcall plc (NET.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of Netcall plc (NET.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.