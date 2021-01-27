(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

(GRT.TO) has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$87.90 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRT. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins raised (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

