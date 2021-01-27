Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SHIP opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.89. Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10.

