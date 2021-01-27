SL Green Realty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.