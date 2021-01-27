SL Green Realty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
SLG opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.
