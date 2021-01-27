Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PCFT opened at GBX 145.59 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.98. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) alerts:

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.