Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON PCFT opened at GBX 145.59 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.98. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).
