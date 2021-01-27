CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -3.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.8%.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.92 million. On average, analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

