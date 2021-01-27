US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $50.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.