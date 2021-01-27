Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

