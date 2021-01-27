Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,137,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

