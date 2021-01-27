Spinnaker Trust Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.