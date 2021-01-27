Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,151,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

