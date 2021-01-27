Spinnaker Trust Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

