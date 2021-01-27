1,637 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.94.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

