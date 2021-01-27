Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

