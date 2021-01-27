Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

