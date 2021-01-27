JUST (JST) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $61.39 million and $98.82 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00070223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037331 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

