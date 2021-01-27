Blockburn (BURN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,983.00

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $34,753.56 and approximately $1,983.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockburn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockburn alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 161.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00894045 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047563 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016471 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000223 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Profile