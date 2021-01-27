Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Alumina has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

