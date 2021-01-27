Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

OGZPY stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

