NewYorkCoin Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1,387.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,758,463,988 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

