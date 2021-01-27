Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPLM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,324 ($30.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,079.57. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

