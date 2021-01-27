renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $498.78 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $30,670.98 or 0.99789099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $498.78 million and $44.94 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00070223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037331 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,262 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

