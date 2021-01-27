Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.