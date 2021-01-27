Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreased by Scotiabank

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Methanex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Methanex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

