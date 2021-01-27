Oppenheimer Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $200.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

PDD opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.80 billion, a PE ratio of -191.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

