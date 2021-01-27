Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,636,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

