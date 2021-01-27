Security National Trust Co. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

