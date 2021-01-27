Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $536,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

