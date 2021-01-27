Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.
NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.
