Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

