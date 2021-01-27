Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Cut by Piper Sandler

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National Bank stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 674.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

