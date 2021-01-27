Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.87

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 2063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

