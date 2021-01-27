Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

SASR stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

