JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $401.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

