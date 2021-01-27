Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 796 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,915,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $354.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.79.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.