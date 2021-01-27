Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

