Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

