Ironwood Financial llc Sells 160 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 179,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.